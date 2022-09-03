Susquehanna SPCA at capacity with dogs, needs fosters and adoptions

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the public's help when it comes to the adoption of dogs. It's not common for the SPCA to be at or above capacity with dogs, but currently the shelter is over capacity.
The plea went out Friday for potential fosters, adoptions and even donations to help with the full house of canines at the shelter.
The SPCA has puppies and dogs available for adoption now.
Stacie Haynes from the Susquehanna SPCA said in June, the shelter saw in uptick in the need for local surrenders.
"Right now we are at maximum capacity," Haynes said. "We are actually over capacity. There is only so much we can do."
During the pandemic, Haynes tells us adoptions sky-rocketed as people were hunkering down at home.
Now that people are back to work and getting back to normalcy, many are surrendering their dogs to shelters.
"It seems now, as though everybody is back to life and crazy-busy schedules," Haynes said. "People are not adopting anymore."
Inflation isn't helping the situation.
"People are downsizing," Haynes said. "They have too many pets and they can't afford the fees that come along with it - the food, the flea care, the vet care."
Sometimes people trying to surrender their pet are left without a choice.
"Most of the people are surrendering because they have to," Haynes said. "They're moving, their landlord won't let them have it, or maybe they are going into a nursing home."
The SPCA is asking anyone who can to adopt, foster or donate to the shelter.
Click here to view the dogs up for adoption