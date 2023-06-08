Susquehanna SPCA holds fashion show fundraiser at Otesaga

The Susquehanna SPCA held its first fundraiser of the year earlier today at the Otesaga in Cooperstown. The fundraiser was not only a benefit, but a fashion show as well! Retailers from around the area had people modeling some of their items on their "CAT"walk. Those that provided their items have also pledged to donate a portion of their future sales to the organization!
The director, Stacie Haynes, shared more about their mission, and their need for financial support…
“As a non-profit organization that has no government funding whatsoever, we rely solely on grants and businesses and individuals to contribute to make the work that we do possible which is to rescue thousands of animals a year so tonight we’re here with business support, many wonderful individuals, and we’re here to celebrate out wonderful community…”
Several donated hundreds while others donated up to 5,000 individually! Unfortunately, they were just a few thousand shy of their goal before one kind lady at the end matched the difference to bring the total to $40,000! If you would also like to donate, they are always welcome at sqspca.org.