...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Susquehanna SPCA holds fashion show fundraiser at Otesaga

Susquehanna SPCA holds fashion show fundraiser at Otesaga

The Susquehanna SPCA held its first fundraiser of the year earlier today at the Otesaga in Cooperstown. The fundraiser was not only a benefit, but a fashion show as well! Retailers from around the area had people modeling some of their items on their "CAT"walk. Those that provided their items have also pledged to donate a portion of their future sales to the organization!

The director, Stacie Haynes, shared more about their mission, and their need for financial support…

“As a non-profit organization that has no government funding whatsoever, we rely solely on grants and businesses and individuals to contribute to make the work that we do possible which is to rescue thousands of animals a year so tonight we’re here with business support, many wonderful individuals, and we’re here to celebrate out wonderful community…”

Several donated hundreds while others donated up to 5,000 individually! Unfortunately, they were just a few thousand shy of their goal before one kind lady at the end matched the difference to bring the total to $40,000! If you would also like to donate, they are always welcome at sqspca.org.

