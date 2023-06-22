Swim Lesson Signups at Utica Pools Start Next Week

UTICA, NY (WKTV) -- School is out this week for area children, and it's time to start thinking about summer plans. Utica's public pools will open this summer with a full staff of lifeguards.
City of Utica Recreation Director Chet Loconti said the city has more lifeguards on the staff that he's seen in years.
"We paid for all the new lifeguard training this year to recruit them to come work for the City of Utica," Loconti said. "We got about 15 from that this year. We are at 31 lifeguards!"
One of the breeding grounds for these lifeguards aside from the recruitment effort, is the learn to swim program that the city puts on for free for area children.
"We've had people that have been in our swim lessons that are actually lifeguards for us now," Loconti said.
Signups for swim lessons start Monday, June 26 at the Parkway Recreation Center. Families can sign their swimmers aged seven and older from Monday through Friday 10am - noon.
"We have all three pools up and running this year: Addison Miller, which is in West Utica on York Street, Buckley Pool in East Utica, and Seymour Pool in North Utica."
As for the pools:
Open swim is Monday - Saturday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Swim lessons take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Senior swim as at Seymour Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Signup for senior swim is through 50 Forward Mohawk Valley at the Parkway Center.
In other areas, the Clinton Pool opened for the season last week.
