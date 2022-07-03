SYLVAN BEACH, NY – Perfect weather this 4th of July holiday weekend for the Sylvan Beach Independence Day Craft & Vendor Fair.
Over 50 crafters and vendors set up shop in the village green near the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park. From homemade jewelry and make-it-yourself tie dye shirts, to fresh popped kettle corn and freshly squeezed lemonade, there were so many unique items for shoppers to choose from.
Paul Giudilli, a resident of Sylvan Beach says he enjoys coming to the craft fair every year, and offers his expert advice to first time attendees.
“I think you need to look at everything, because there’s some duplication. Rather than finding something you like and spending your money on it, then finding something you really like, then you don’t have the money for it. So just look around at everything. Check out all the vendors, some of them have multiple crafts that they’re displaying, and make the purchase at the end, otherwise you have to carry that stuff around.”
This weekend’s craft and vendor fair also included a Chalk the Walk art show on Saturday. Artists displayed they’re drawings on the sidewalk around the gazebo in the village green for everyone to see.