Syracuse Police Department investigates shooting at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Police Department put out a tweet Saturday evening they are investigating a shots fired incident.
In the tweet, Police say there is no active shooter and asked people inside the mall to not shelter in place and find the nearest exit.
Police say their preliminary investigation revealed several males were fighting in the commons area near DSW and Finish Line.
Police say during the fight, a gun was fired which struck the glass of DSW.
No injuries have been reported and no suspects have been located.
Police evacuated customers from the mall and closed it down for further investigation.
Police ask if you have any information to call SPD at 315-442-5222.
This is a developing story.