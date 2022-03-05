 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern
Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Syracuse Police Department investigates shooting at Destiny USA

  • Updated
  • 0
Syracuse Police Department investigates shooting at Destiny Mall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Police Department put out a tweet Saturday evening they are investigating a shots fired incident. 

In the tweet, Police say there is no active shooter and asked people inside the mall to not shelter in place and find the nearest exit. 

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed several males were fighting in the commons area near DSW and Finish Line. 

Police say during the fight, a gun was fired which struck the glass of DSW. 

No injuries have been reported and no suspects have been located. 

Police evacuated customers from the mall and closed it down for further investigation. 

Police ask if you have any information to call SPD at 315-442-5222. 

This is a developing story. 

Recommended for you