Syracuse woman arrested for trying to give Oneida County Jail inmate drugs

Oriskany, N.Y.-- A Syracuse woman was arrested after she tried to pass a package with drugs to an inmate at the Oneida County Jail on Saturday. 57-year-old Sharron Anderson of Syracuse was arrested after corrections officers at the Oneida County Jail saw Anderson hand a package directly to an inmate in the jail's visitation area. That package was immediately secured by corrections officers who then contacted members of the road patrol.
After opening the package, officers found cocaine and synthetic marijuana inside. Anderson was charged with promoting prison contraband. Anderson was processed and released on an appearance ticket. The incident remains under investigation.