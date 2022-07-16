Taberg woman charged with assault after fight at bar

CAMDEN, NY (WKTV) - A Taberg woman is charged with assault after a fight at a bar in Camden.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a fight at the Good Life Tavern in the Village of Camden for a fight on Wednesday.
They say Samantha Russell, 26, of Taberg and the female victim, got into a verbal fight that turned physical. According to the sheriff's office, the other woman was injured so badly to the right leg that she had to have surgery on that leg.
Russell was located with a family member in the City of Rome and was charged with assault.