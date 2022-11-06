Taberg woman charged with DWI after crash investigation

Verona, N.Y.-- An investigation into a one car crash in September has led to the arrest of a Taberg woman for DWI. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the accident first occurred back on September 11th on Sand Hill Road in Verona when Cassie Pope lost control of her vehicle and collided with a telephone pole, injuring 4 kids that were in the car with her at the time.
Officers noticed that pope appeared impaired at the scene and requested a drug recognition expert to evaluate Pope at the hospital where she was being treated for injuries she sustained from the crash. Blood test results, which just came back, confirmed that Pope was under the influence of cannabis at the time of the accident.
Pope has been charged with two counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra’s law, as two of the children in her vehicle were under the age of 15. She was also charged 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Pope was arraigned on the charges and released. She's due back in Verona town court at a later date.