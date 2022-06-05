"Tails & Ales" fundraiser a tail waggin' success

ROME, NY - With the dog days of summer almost upon us, what better way to enjoy them, than with some tails and ales?
Copper City Brewing Company of Rome hosted a special “Tails and Ales” fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Oneida /Madison County Sunday afternoon.
The event raised money for their food pantry in Rome in addition to their newly launched pet pantry.
2-legged and 4-legged folks alike enjoyed an afternoon of live music, special brews, raffles and food.
According to Victoria Paolozzi of Catholic Charites, they’re seeing more people take advantage of their local food pantries.
"We've seen an uptick in families that are utilizing our services. Many families have pets that are part of their family so we wanted to offer a service where the families could get food for themselves and food for their pets".
The food and pet pantry is located at 199 West Dominick Street in Rome. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 1:15 pm to 3:15 pm.
They are currently accepting donations of both dog and cat food, as well as cat litter.