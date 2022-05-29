TAKE 5 Top Prize-winning tickets sold in Waterville

WATERVILLE, N.Y. - Multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the May 28 TAKE 5 Evening drawing were sold in Waterville.
One prize-winning ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at Stewart’s Shops located on 124 W Main Street.
Another ticket worth the same amount was sold at the 7-Eleven located on 254-02 Hillside Avenue.
Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket and must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.