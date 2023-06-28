 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Take a Casual Bike Ride Around Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A new bicycle riding group has been created to take casual rides around the City of Utica and focus on the positive. 

Utica Hump Day Slow Roll, created by Andy Karas, is a group that takes slow bike rides through Utica, with routes changing weekly. 

Bike Ride

AP

Fittingly named the Hump Day Slow Roll, the group meets on Wednesdays, weather permitting, at Utica City Hall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. 

Karas had the idea to create this group two years ago as a way to focus on the positive aspects of the city and get people out enjoying summertime. 

He said that those who take part in the weekly bike ride can enjoy Utica's diversity, culture and landmarks all while on a bicycle. 

The route will be about 10 miles. There will be a scheduled destination where bikers will stop and explore. A future stop will include the Stanley Theater. Other stops could include shops, restaurants and parks. 

Karas said that although the ride is a grassroots effort, he hopes that it will evolve into something bigger. 

Those interested are asked to bring a bike, a helmet and a friend. Karas said that all are invited to this fun ride, including kids old enough to ride a bike and who are accompanied by an adult.

Before each ride, Karas will give a briefing about the route and stop for that Wednesday.

For more information on Utica Hump Day Slow Roll, call 315-269-7087 or email a_karas@roadrunner.com

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

