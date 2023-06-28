Take a Casual Bike Ride Around Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A new bicycle riding group has been created to take casual rides around the City of Utica and focus on the positive.
Utica Hump Day Slow Roll, created by Andy Karas, is a group that takes slow bike rides through Utica, with routes changing weekly.
Fittingly named the Hump Day Slow Roll, the group meets on Wednesdays, weather permitting, at Utica City Hall parking lot at 5:30 p.m.
Karas had the idea to create this group two years ago as a way to focus on the positive aspects of the city and get people out enjoying summertime.
He said that those who take part in the weekly bike ride can enjoy Utica's diversity, culture and landmarks all while on a bicycle.
The route will be about 10 miles. There will be a scheduled destination where bikers will stop and explore. A future stop will include the Stanley Theater. Other stops could include shops, restaurants and parks.
Karas said that although the ride is a grassroots effort, he hopes that it will evolve into something bigger.
Those interested are asked to bring a bike, a helmet and a friend. Karas said that all are invited to this fun ride, including kids old enough to ride a bike and who are accompanied by an adult.
Before each ride, Karas will give a briefing about the route and stop for that Wednesday.
For more information on Utica Hump Day Slow Roll, call 315-269-7087 or email a_karas@roadrunner.com.