Talent Show Styled Like 'Showtime at the Apollo' Coming to Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Modeling itself after the well-known Showtime at the Apollo TV series, a local version of the show is coming to town.
Amos Donnell, a local artist who grew up in Utica, is asking residents to send in an audition video for Showtime in Upstate NY.
If you have a special talent, Donnell wants to see it. Magic, music, comedy, juggling—if you believe you have a talent, Donnell said to send an audition video for the local variety show.
The age restriction for submissions is 18 and older “because if you’re familiar with the Apollo, you could get booed off the stage,” he joked.
“We want everyone to audition,” he said. The audition video should be about a minute and 30 seconds long.
“We have so much talent in Utica…and I feel like it goes unnoticed,” he said. “So, I think this is a great way to really put Upstate NY on the map. It also shows our younger generation that they can also do it, especially in this kind of field.”
If you are accepted, there are rounds to advance into a final. Those rounds hat are in August at PiNZ bowling alley in New Hartford. There will be a $5 entry fee at PiNZ.
A finale show will be at Mohawk Valley Community College in early September.
Donnell said a trip to Florida sparked the idea for a show in Utica. “I want someone else younger than me to be inspired by it and do the same thing.”
Scan the QR code below to sign up or submit your video at showtimeinupstateny@gmail.com.