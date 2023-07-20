Taste of Lebanon Starts Set Up for Big Weekend Event

UTICA, N.Y. -- Saint Louis Gonzaga Maronite Catholic Church invites one and all to the Taste of Lebanon.
Setup started for the three-day event today.
From Friday through Sunday this weekend, enjoy authentic Lebanese cuisine and desserts, in addition to a live food demo.
Taste of Lebanon takes place at the Deerfield Fireman's Field, 5476 Trenton Rd.
You can get your fill of hummus, grape leaves, tabouli, kibbeh, baklawa, and of course, fried dough and gyros.
For a full list of events, click here.
Proceeds will support church activities and renovations.