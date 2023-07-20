 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Taste of Lebanon Starts Set Up for Big Weekend Event

Taste of Lebanon Setup

UTICA, N.Y. -- Saint Louis Gonzaga Maronite Catholic Church invites one and all to the Taste of Lebanon.

Setup started for the three-day event today. 

From Friday through Sunday this weekend, enjoy authentic Lebanese cuisine and desserts, in addition to a live food demo.

Taste of Lebanon takes place at the Deerfield Fireman's Field, 5476 Trenton Rd.

You can get your fill of hummus, grape leaves, tabouli, kibbeh, baklawa, and of course, fried dough and gyros.

For a full list of events, click here

Proceeds will support church activities and renovations. 

