Team USA holds box lacrosse camps

Utica, N.Y.--The Team USA men's and women's box lacrosse teams held box lacrosse ID camps, or tryouts, at the Nexus Center, to fill their respective rosters. Things had been put on hold for the sport since covid hit and this is the first time since competing in British Columbia back in 2019 that the teams have gotten back out on the field. Team USA men's assistant coach Brian Hobart was really impressed with the effort of those that showed up for the camp.
"What a fantastic effort. A lot of unknown guys, not the PLL guys, not the NLL guys, just some real guys who love playing box lacrosse. It was a great opportunity to get out here and kind of get our feet wet and get our first taste of things. We're going to have some hard decisions to make. Box lacrosse is growing. there's a lot of really good players, interest is as high as it’s ever been in making this roster and that's a great problem to have," Hobart said.
The World Box Lacrosse Championships will take place September 13-22 in 2024.