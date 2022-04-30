Ted Moore Run/Walk returns to MVCC for 25th anniversary

UTICA, NY - Members of the local community took time out Saturday to remember a former MVCC math professor and to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.
The Oneida County STOP-DWI Program’s Ted Moore Run/Walk, now in its 25th year, returned to the Utica campus of MVCC following a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Entrants had the option to participate in person or virtually.
Professor Moore was tragically struck and killed by a drunk driver while out for a morning run back in December of 1996.
"We have people come to us all the time that remember having him as a professor," says Courtney Taurisano-Sprague, the Ted Moore Run/Walk race director.
"When we post about the event, they say he was a wonderful math professor, and this is a cause we need to keep folks aware of. This is the 25th annual event, and it raises awareness about drinking and driving. It also raises funds for a scholarship that goes to a student every year in his memory".
Each year the college honors his memory with the run/walk, and the message of “None for the Road”.