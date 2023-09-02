Teen charged with Felony DWI under Leandra's Law

ROME, NY (WKTV) -A Rome teen was arrested following a DWI Investigation on Mill Street in the City of Rome and charged with felony DWI under Leandra's Law.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Friday night before 8:15, deputies conducted a traffic stop and charged Thomas Hudson, 19, after they determined he was driving while intoxicated with a 13 and a 14-year-old child in the car.
Hudson is charged with DWI, 2 counts of Felony DWI "Leandra's Law," one count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st, 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child a Class A Misdemeanor, three separate Vehicle & Traffic Law Misdemeanors, and six Traffic Violations.
Hudson was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing, where he was ultimately held at the County Jail pending arraignment.