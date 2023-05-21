Teens experience realistic conditions during defensive driving training

ORISKANY, NY - The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee co-sponsored a hands-on teen driving training event this weekend at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany.
The event was held in partnership with Teen Driving Solutions, Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
The two day program was hosted to train teens and their parents to build upon what they learned in driver education and to help improve teens defensive driving skills.
Both teens and parents were put through different driving courses as well as an educational classes to ensure they are prepared for any situation that may come their way while on the road.
"We are doing our best to prepare teens for realistic conditions on the road," says NYS DMV Deputy Commissioner Owen McShane. "Unfortunately teen driving crashes continue to be the number one cause of teen deaths so what we're doing is offering opportunities for teen drivers to get direct exposure to prepare them".
Daniel Wagner, President and founder of Teen Driving Solutions, says "We've built a program with a goal of having these teenagers prepared to be the ultimate control system in the vehicle they drive. We want them trained and educated and capable of handling that automobile".
This was the first time Teen Driving Solutions has made an appearance in New York State.