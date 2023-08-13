Teens injured in Bridgewater crash

BRIDGEWATER, NY (WKTV) - Two teens were injured early Sunday morning when an 18-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign, hit a tree and flipped a car.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's department the crash happened at 12:32 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 8 and Babcock Hill Road in the Town of Bridgewater.
After an investigation, it was determined that Caleb M. Pope, 18, of Clayville, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 8, crossed the center line, went off the road and hit a tree. The car flipped onto its roof.
Pope was evaluated on scene by emergency service personnel and signed off on any medical treatment, while a 17 male juvenile passenger was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital for non life threatening injuries.
Pope was issued citations for failing to stop at a stop sign and for failing to reduce speed for an intersection.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Bridgewater Ambulance and the New York State Police.