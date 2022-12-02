Temporary parking ban on Whitesboro Street near Nexus Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- Starting Friday, the Utica Police Department has enacted a temporary, No Parking Ban on the north side of Whitesboro Street, to increase pedestrian safety.
Specifically, the ban will run on Whitesboro Street from Washington Street to Auditorium Drive and on the east side of Broadway from Whitesboro Street to Auditorium Drive, in an effort to keep pedestrians around the Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center safe.
The department says the temporary ban is just a "bridge to a more permanent solution" that they hope to devise soon.
There are free parking lots available, located on the north side of Whitesboro Street.