...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.

Hassett was charged with aggravated D.W.I because his blood alcohol content was over .18, more than twice the legal limit. Hassett was released on appearance tickets and is due back in New Harford town court on a later date. There were no injuries in the accident.

