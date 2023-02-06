THC-infused gummies present new problem for schools

ROME, NY (WKTV) - THC-infused gummies are presenting a new problem for schools in New York, especially at the elementary level.
“We’re not the only school that has kids that might bring edibles into school, even on a daily basis,” said Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake. “It just happens to be that this one student talked about it and we were able to address it.”
Blake confirmed one incident that happened earlier this year at an elementary school in the Rome City School District but stated due to restrictions, there was not much he could say about the incident.
He said conversations have begun at the elementary level concerning edibles.
“The edible piece of that is something that may have been overlooked a little, so now we have to be sure we add that specific conversation to those we are already having in our elementary schools.”
Those conversations, according to Blake and other community partners, need to continue at home.
“Families know how to keep prescription medication away from their children,” Blake said. “Yes, the casing is a little different than on an edible, but it’s just a new thing that folks have to get used to - parents, schools and kids alike.”
The Center for Family Life and Recovery helps parents and families start those conversations. Chief Operating Officer at CFLR, Michele Kohl said talks concerning THC-laced gummies should start as early as kindergarten.
“If you have a kindergartner that has an older brother or sister, they can go into their room and maybe sneak out some of their candy and give it to their friends,” Kohl said. “Parents need to really have conversations with children about this.”
The talk about gummies is similar to the talk many parents have with children prior to Halloween.
“The same way you do at Halloween,” Kohl said. “You don’t just take something from someone. In this case in school, maybe it’s not a stranger, but you don’t know where that child got it from and you don’t know if they just got it out of their mother or father’s drawer. You really don’t know where it came from.”
For parents unsure about how to start the conversation, CFLR has parenting classes that can help. If a parent doesn’t want to take the class, but just wants to talk with someone about how to start the conversation, they can call CFLR and simply ask questions. The number to call is (315)733-1709.
A report out last month from Medical Journal Pediatrics found the rate of children under the age of six ingesting edibles increased 1,375 percent from 2017 - 2022.
Researchers said as many families stayed home due to Covid, many states legalized recreational marijuana.
Blake said a situation with an edible ending up in the wrong hands by accident would likely be more common in an elementary school setting than at the upper levels.
“Elementary kids are more apt to, if they see something lying around at home that looks like a piece of candy or a bag of chips, to maybe bring it to school… more so than a secondary school kid or a teenage kid,” Blake said.
School discipline varies based on age and intent.
“If you have a kid who knows what they brought to school, and is distributing it to other students, and is putting other kids in danger, that changes the conversation,” Blake said.
When it comes to discipline for parents, that becomes a police issue.
“Law enforcement would want to know where it came from, how the child got their hands on it, and would enforce whatever charges are applicable to the circumstance,” Rome Police Lieutenant Sharon Rood said.
Potential charges also hinge on intent.
“Endangering the welfare of a child is kind of a cover-all,” Rood said. “If there was intent, there are other charges there. My suggestion is that if you are going to have those things in your home, put them up high, lock them up, keep them in a place that kids can’t get to them because they can make them really sick.”
Kohl said having the conversation with kids at a young age gets them in the habit of thinking about what they’re putting in their mouths and also understanding what is acceptable and what is not acceptable in their family.
“Most parents ask kids how their day was at school,” Kohl said. She adds it’s a good idea to take that a step further asking about whether or not kids share food at school, and if so, this is a great transition into letting them know what to accept and what not accept from other students. Years ago, swapping snacks was ok. “Today, maybe it’s not,” Kohl said.
The Upstate New York Poison Center is releasing data on calls related to cannabis products later this week. We got a look at a snapshot for Herkimer and Oneida counties.
In 2021, Herkimer County saw a total of five calls. In 2022 there were 11.
In Oneida County there were 25 calls in 2021. In 2022 there were 34.
Symptoms for youngsters include seizures and lethargy that lasts for hours. Children may also feel anxious or scared if they’ve ingested an edible, but chances are, they could ingest many. If you believe a child has eaten an edible, the number to call for the Poison Control Center is 1-800-222-1222.
THC-laced gummies can look very much like innocent gummy candies
“You can’t tell by looking at it,” Kohl said. “The naked eye will not detect a difference. It looks just like any other gummy. That’s where the danger lies.”
Blake also talked with us about vapes. He said vapes still show up in elementary schools
“I would argue they are more dangerous today than they were five years ago, simply because of the things that are getting laced into them,” Blake said. “I think it goes back to the legalization of recreational marijuana.”
Rood said there have been cases where there has been Fentanyl in gummies, which brings the fear for all to another level.
For police, Rood said it’s important to find out the origin of the edible. “If it came from the home, or another child in the neighborhood, or maybe they found it somewhere.”
“You just have to be really carefully,” Rood said.
“Whether it’s vaping, which I think is a huge epidemic at school,” Blake said, “Or now the new craze with edibles, which have been around for years…Covid put a stop to some of that being in schools because we weren’t here, but it’s certainly now the next level of what families are going to have to deal with.”
Kohl said parents who choose to use THC gummies need to be vigilant about keeping them out of reach of children.
Blake reiterated that sentiment.
“If you are an adult at home and you want to partake in edibles, just make sure you have that conversation with your children if they are old enough, and if they aren’t old enough then make sure you are keeping those things out of reach for children that shouldn’t have them.”
If a child does ingest something, it’s also important for parents to give children a safe place to come to them and talk about it.
“Make sure you, as a parent, make it a safe zone for them to let you know if something’s wrong,” Kohl said. Kids need to be able to let you know if they’ve gotten sick by taking an edible. They need to understand that you need to know what’s going on so that you can help get them treated if need be, according to Kohl.
Some states have passed laws regulating product packaging, but there is no regulation at the federal level.