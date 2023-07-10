The 21 Club's Annual Picnic This Week

CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- The annual 21 Club Summer Picnic is this Thursday.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend the yearly outdoor event, now in its 11th year.
The 21 Club is "raising awareness, supporting, educating, and connecting people with Down syndrome and their families in the greater Utica and central New York area," the non-profit organization's website states.
"We believe we are able to understand and address the needs of people with Down syndrome and their families in a unique way," according to the website. "The 21 Club wants to raise awareness in our community so people with Down syndrome will be accepted and appreciated. As a group, we help support families and people with Down syndrome."
Their goal as an organization is "to share information with our families so they can make choices about therapies, programs, schooling, job opportunities and other services that may help their loved ones."
Luke Radel of the 21 Club said that the picnic is a great way for family and friends to come together and show that "we are more alike than different."
Radel, who has a loved one with Down syndrome, said that things aren't always easy, so this event is a way to bring people together, creating a sense of community, where everyone can support each other.
"It's a great opportunity to get out and interact with people," Radel said.
This event is free for all 21 Club families.
The annual family picnic is Thursday, July 13 at Chadwicks Donovan Memorial Park, 9400 Elm Street, Chadwicks. It starts at 6 p.m. and is rain or shine.
The food will be from Piggy Pat's BBQ.
There will be a photographer at the event taking family photos for the 21 Club calendar.
For those in high school who are looking for volunteer service hour opportunities, there are some available at this event.
Contact Luke Radel on social media, or click here for the 21 Club's contact page, if you are interested in receiving service hours.