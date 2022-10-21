The 25th annual Scout Jamboree at the KOA Resort began on Friday

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The 25th annual Scout Jamboree at the Herkimer Diamond Mines, KOA resort began on Friday.
The Boy Scouts of America has built their foundation on leadership, service and community for millions of American kids. The scouts, who partake in the program will earn their Geology Merit Badge.
More than 30 troops from New York State, Massachusetts and Connecticut will participate in the program. During the event each scout will participates in educational activities which include, Commercial Mining, Paleontology, Environmental Geology, Earth Processes and Economic Geology.
“It is with gratitude and pride that we have the honor to be a stepping stone for these young scouts. We are thankful for another year and hope to continue this educational program for many years to come,” Owner, Dr. Renee Shevat said.
The, KOA Resort has advocated and supported youth education for several years.