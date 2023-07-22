The Baseball Hall of Fame Weekend Atmosphere

Cooperstown, N.Y. -- At 8 a.m. this morning there were already hundreds of chairs lining Main Street's barricade and thousands of people walking up and down the sidewalk.
I had never been to the Baseball Hall of Fame Weekend. I was told that the dedicated baseball fans would come out every year and set their chairs out for the big parade at 6 while they grabbed autographs, food, merch, and good company throughout the day. This all sounded great, but when I got there, I was struck with a feeling I couldn't place.
Hoping to figure it out, I walked around and spoke to people who said they've been coming to Cooperstown for 14, 18, even as high as 21 years. Among them was Pittsburgh Pirates fan, Mike Masley.
"What brought me out here today? The love of baseball," Masley said. "Love hearing the weekend for the whole festivities, the induction ceremony, the parade's great. Just the true love of baseball is the main thing."
This love of baseball was clear to see all over Cooperstown. People had come out from all over the Country to express their love for the game. David Whitlock came all the way from Houston Texas.
"I come up to New York every year for the induction weekend," Whitlock said. "I started coming when Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell were inducted."
It seemed like everyone I spoke to was from a different walk of life, and yet nobody looked out of place.
As I kept walking around, I spoke with Gary Hummel who, for the past 14 years, has traveled with his son from Connecticut to Cooperstown for this weekend. It was my talk with Hummel that finally revealed the feeling I was struggling with all day.
"Coming here... it's like not only the birth of baseball, but it's the celebration of baseball. I view this as the family reunion of baseball fans."
When you're there for the baseball Hall of Fame Weekend, you're family. I was walking around a place I'd never been with all these people I hadn't met, and yet the whole day felt like a big family outing.
Hummel summed it up best.
"If anyone's watching and you love baseball, come on down... You're part of the family."