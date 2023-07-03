The Boilermaker Logo: How Has it Changed Over the Years?

UTICA, N.Y. -- This Sunday marks the 46th annual Boilermaker Road Race.
This year, the Boilermaker takes place on Sunday, July 9.
For a list of events at the Boilermaker and the dates at times, click here.
The excitement of Boilermaker can be felt as a participant or a spectator on the sidelines.
For some, the excitement can come from seeing what the current year's logo for the Boilermaker will look like.
With help from the Boilermaker team, we were able to gather each year's logo, starting with 1978.
The first few years of logo design didn't change much. From 1983 to 1991, the logo transformed somewhat. From a graphic design standpoint, big changes were seen in the 1992 logo, and it continued to morph from there.
Here are a couple of fun facts about the Boilermaker logo:
- The corporate logo and the running figure silhouette were first introduced in 1993.
- The 2021 15K glass featured fall colors corresponding to the 2021 Boilermaker logo - a departure from the “Saranac Red” and “Gilroy Blue” employed since 1998.
- Some version of the running figure has appeared in 19 logos.
Which logo is your favorite?
(Logos are courtesy of the Boilermaker.)