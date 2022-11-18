The cost of Thanksgiving cooking has increased 21%

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Every year the Farm Bureau adds up the cost of a classic Thanksgiving menu for 10 people, in 2022 it costs $64.
That $64 broken down is about $6.50 per person which is an almost $11 increase from 2021.
Overall the cost does depend on what region you're in, on average the main staple of the holiday, the turkey costs about $1.81 per pound which is a 21% increase.
The Farm Bureau's Thanksgiving Dinner Survey was released for the very first time in 1986. The survey serves as a record of holiday meal costs since that time. Their survey menu has remained the same throughout the years, allowing for consistent price comparisons.