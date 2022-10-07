The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday.
The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
An autopsy is pending, which officials hope will reveal what caused the infant’s death and what manner it happened.
This is an on-going investigation to determine how the infant died, no charges have been filed.