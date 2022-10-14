The DMV and New York State, crack down on underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, Friday that more than 550 people received tickets during the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) seasonal crackdown on the use of fake identification, used to purchase alcoholic beverages.
The Operation Prevent enforcement campaign, focuses mainly on concert venues. DMV investigators are trained and use equipment to scan and detect fake ID’s. They work together with the venues and local law enforcement to deter underage drinking.
"By ramping up our enforcement efforts, we will help prevent underage New Yorkers from purchasing alcohol and lower the risk of driving while intoxicated. The safety of our young people is paramount, and I am grateful to the Department of Motor Vehicles and its partners for their efforts to help ensure the safety of New Yorkers,” Hochul said.
580 fake documents were seized and a total of 505 tickets were issued. Another 46 tickets were issued for violations of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.
In The Central New York region specifically, 41 fake ID’s were taken and citations given.
For more information you can visit the DMV website.