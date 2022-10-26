The DMV is remind motorists to be aware of an increase in deer on the roadway as we enter the fall season

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Wednesday, are reminding drivers to be on the lookout for Deer, now that we are into the Fall season.
Motorists in the Adirondack region should also be aware of an increase in Moose on the roadways.
The animals are more active and more likely to cross the road during this time of year. October, November and December are breeding season for deer, making the animals more visible.
According to research done by the University at Albany's Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, 41% of the vehicle crashes that were caused by deer in 2021, occurred during those three months.
“New York’s roadways are as beautiful as ever during the fall months, but it’s also when deer and moose are more active so motorists must drive with extra caution to help avoid a collision. Watch for deer-crossing signs along roadways, as they indicate deer have been seen at that location and have collided with cars there. Those signs are meant to warn you to be extra cautious when driving through such locations,” DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
The DEC recommends anyone operating a vehicle at dawn or at dusk be extra vigilant because visibility isn't as great during these times. They also remind drivers not to swerve if there is an unexpected animal in the road, break firmly instead.
Call the local police if the animal is blocking traffic and creating a hazard that could harm other drivers.