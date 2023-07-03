The finish line is in sight for 2023 Go the Distance runners

UTICA, NY – The start of the 46th annual Boilermaker 15K Road Race is just days away, and this year’s class of Go the Distance runners definitely has that finish line in sight.
Monday, they participated in a quick 5k training run, at the end of the course, then it was time for a little celebration.
Go the Distance runners, past and present, along with the many volunteers that kept the runners safe and hydrated, during their training runs, enjoyed an evening of pizza, and sweet treats, inside boilermaker headquarters.
They also got some last minute advice from their coach Joe Wilczynski , also known as “Joe the Distance”, who told them to just keep things simple this week.
"Don't do anything unorthodox. Keep it simple. Keep it fun. Just take your time and enjoy the experience, Sunday will be here before you know it. Enjoy every part of the course, and just do everything the same you're doing this week as you've done the past previous weeks".
If you missed any of our team featurettes, Friday is the Go the Distance Recap Show. It's seven o'clock on CBS Utica.