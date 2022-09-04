The Fitness Mill provides back to school supplies

UTICA, NY - It’s Labor Day Weekend and that means it’s time to start heading back to class for thousands of local school children.
To be ready for that first day, students are going to need all the necessary school supplies. Things like paper, pencils, notebooks, and folders. Unfortunately not every family can afford back to school supplies, so the Fitness Mill held a special community day Sunday and gave away 100 backpacks filled with the supplies they needed.
Alex Carbone, the owner of the Fitness Mill says it’s their way of giving back to the community.
“We’re happy to be in Utica. We love it here, and we want to support our community the best way we possibly can by giving away school supplies to our children”.
Classes begin this Tuesday for most local schools.