The Harried Housewife: Herb Cheese Spread

HERB CHEESE SPREAD
1 (8-ounce) package regular or reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1/8 teaspoon minced garlic
Salt to taste
Assorted crackers
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, and milk. Beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Stir in chives, parsley, garlic, and salt to taste. Cover, and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Serve with assorted crackers. Makes 8 servings.
Copyright © 2023 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara