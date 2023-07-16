 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

The Harried Housewife: Herb Cheese Spread

  • Updated
  • 0

Cheese spread

HERB CHEESE SPREAD

1 (8-ounce) package regular or reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/8 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt to taste

Assorted crackers

 In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, and milk. Beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Stir in chives, parsley, garlic, and salt to taste. Cover, and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Serve with assorted crackers. Makes 8 servings.

 www.theharriedhousewife.com

Copyright © 2023 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara

