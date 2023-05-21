 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Honey Raisin Cream Cheese

Honey Raisin Cream Cheese

HONEY-RAISIN CREAM CHEESE SPREAD

 

1 (8-ounce) package regular or reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup golden raisins

Bagels (optional)

 

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, honey, cinnamon, and raisins. Beat with an electric mixer until well blended. Spread on bagels, if desired. Makes 8 servings.

www.theharriedhousewife.com

 

Copyright © 2023 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara

