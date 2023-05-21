The Harried Housewife: Honey Raisin Cream Cheese

HONEY-RAISIN CREAM CHEESE SPREAD
1 (8-ounce) package regular or reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup honey
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 cup golden raisins
Bagels (optional)
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, honey, cinnamon, and raisins. Beat with an electric mixer until well blended. Spread on bagels, if desired. Makes 8 servings.
Copyright © 2023 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara