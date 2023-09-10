The Harried Housewife: Wagon Wheel past dinner

WAGON WHEEL PASTA DINNER
1 pound lean ground beef
2 cups regular or reduced sodium chicken broth
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 teaspoon onion powder
8 ounces dried wagon wheel pasta
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded regular or reduced-fat cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
In a 12-inch skillet, cook ground beef over medium heat until beef is thoroughly cooked, 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Drain fat. Stir in chicken broth, tomato sauce, and onion powder. Bring to a boil. Stir in wagon wheel pasta. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until macaroni is tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in cheese. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand five minutes before serving; season with salt and pepper. Makes 4 servings.
Copyright © 2023 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara