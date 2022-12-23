The history of the NORAD Santa Tracker

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest this afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
today. A lull in the winds may occur this morning, but winds
will pick up again after the frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue tonight and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
24 below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be blown down
and scattered power outages may result.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

...SNOW, BLOWING SNOW AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

Periods of snow, some heavy at times will combine with falling
temperatures and gusty west winds to create areas of blowing snow
and potentially hazardous travel. Additional snow accumulation
through 5 PM will range up to 2 inches. Temperatures will drop
into the single digits or lower by 5 PM, with wind chills of 10
to 25 below zero. Use caution, plan extra time, and be prepared
for the winter conditions if you must travel.

The history of the NORAD Santa Tracker

  • 0
NORAD Santa tracker

NORAD, the military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve, doesn't expect any delays.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for monitoring the skies above North America.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the Santa Tracker, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey at NORADSanta.org, on its social media channels and on a mobile app. 

The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa's whereabouts and his delivery schedule. 

Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska said, "It's very interactive and you can see your area around the world and see when Santa's showing up. We don't know what Santa's route is. We watch it real time. We pick them up with our surveillance systems. And very often we have fighters that sit alert and very often we'll send fighters up there too, just to say hi and wave and the pilots enjoy it."

"So what we very often for Santa of what we're reporting this in real time and we make sure all the information is on the website in our and our 1,500 volunteers have all the information to answer all the questions for the children as they call in."

NORAD's holiday tradition began in 1955 after a child mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. 

More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls. That is how the tradition took hold. 

