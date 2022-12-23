The history of the NORAD Santa Tracker

NORAD, the military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve, doesn't expect any delays.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for monitoring the skies above North America.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the Santa Tracker, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey at NORADSanta.org, on its social media channels and on a mobile app.
The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa's whereabouts and his delivery schedule.
Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska said, "It's very interactive and you can see your area around the world and see when Santa's showing up. We don't know what Santa's route is. We watch it real time. We pick them up with our surveillance systems. And very often we have fighters that sit alert and very often we'll send fighters up there too, just to say hi and wave and the pilots enjoy it."
"So what we very often for Santa of what we're reporting this in real time and we make sure all the information is on the website in our and our 1,500 volunteers have all the information to answer all the questions for the children as they call in."
NORAD's holiday tradition began in 1955 after a child mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa.
More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls. That is how the tradition took hold.