The holidays bring many fire hazards, here's how to keep safe

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With the holidays here, the Firefighters Association of New York (FASNY) is reminding everyone to stay safe.
The holidays bring an abundance of candles, Christmas trees, lights and more, all of which can be a fire hazard.
“The holidays bring cheer, love, and joy to New Yorkers each year. Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking, and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. We want all New Yorkers to enjoy a safe and accident-free holiday,” FASNY President, Edward Tase Jr. said.
New York State has the second-most fire fatalities in 2022. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the U.S. have responded to an average of 160 fires caused by dry Christmas trees and an average of 7,900 from candles.
FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association have offered these tips to help prevent fires:
- Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant.
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
- Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
- Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
- Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
Fire Safety Tips For Your Christmas Tree
- Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.
- Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry-out.
- Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.
- Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter-protected receptacle.
- Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor.
- Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.