The Home Show returns to Turning Stone

VERONA, NY - The 11th annual Home Show is taking place this weekend at the Turning Stone Casino Event Center.
Over 130 vendors are on hand to answer your home improvement questions. Everything from interior and exterior remodeling, how to save on energy costs, home security, and other home services.
The cost of admission is $10 for adults, and $9 for seniors, military personnel and 1st responders. 16 and under are free.
Organizers say, if you’re looking to make changes to your home, the home show, should be your first stop.
“If you’re in the market for home improvement, or just something you want to purchase for your home for ambiance, or what have you, this is the place to go,” says Deborah Kessler of Kessler Promotions.
“It’s all under one roof, there’s hundreds of exhibitors that have everything from pillows, to kitchen cabinets. I mean there’s just a large array of products for the Home owner or someone who rents.”
The home show wraps up Sunday with family day. The doors open at 10am. The event runs until 5pm.