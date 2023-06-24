The Kayuta Drive-In celebrates 60 years

REMSEN, NY - A North Country staple celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. The Kayuta Drive-In, in Remsen, has been in business for 60 years.
Established in 1963, the Kayuta has been serving generations of loyal customers, as well as travelers, on their way, to and from the Adirondacks for years.
From noon to 2pm, customers lined up outside to enjoy some of the drive-in's popular menu items, and for those brief few hours, it was like they traveled back in time, because the prices for those items, was the same as they were in 1963.
There was also live music, a hot dog eating contest, and a lot of reminiscing.
"We've had generations come through here, probably 6 or 7 of them. Grandpa and everybody," said original owner James Minosh. "It's been great through the years. Overwhelming actually".
Current owner James Minosh Jr., says there's a reason they've been able to stay open as long as they have.
"It wouldn't be successful without my parents, Jim and Carol Minosh. They were very dedicated and hardworking, and persistent. I just carried on the tradition, and just kept it rolling. That's all I did".
State Senator Joe Griffo also stopped by to present a Senate Resolution recognizing the Kayuta Drive-In's 60 years in business.
Also celebrating 60 years on Saturday, was Lynn Minosh. Lynn is the daughter of former owner James Minosh, and the sister of current owner James Minosh Jr.