The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers.
According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in.
"People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they see them disappearing," Owner, Laura Misia Szek said.
The Olde Wicker Mill first opened in 1979 and its philosophy has never changed, "If you listen to what your customers want and give it to them at a good price, they will buy it and become loyal customers."
Small business Saturday, set for Nov. 26 will be another big day for the store which has specials running through Sunday.