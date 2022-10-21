The Oneida YMCA is hosting a series of wellness seminars starting in Nov.

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will host a series of wellness seminars beginning, Nov. 1.
Professional chef for over 30 years, Jeff Beam, will start off the series with and present an interactive discussion about the affect sugar and processed foods have on the human body. He will also teach those who attend how to make healthy food choices in all aspects of their lives.
Beam knew he wanted to be in the food industry as a young kid and after working in various restaurants in the area, he then landed an apprenticeship position with the Excelsior Hotel where he had the opportunity to cook for famous people such as, President Bill Clinton, Kenny Rogers, Woody Harrelson and Kurt Russell.
After graduation from the Culinary Institute of America, Beam moved back to Verona and has worked for the Black Stallion restaurant for 28 years.
You do not have to register for any of the free seminars which are open to the public. Additional seminars include Grief and the Holidays, Acupuncture, Memory, Stress and Wellness, Meditation and Fitness.
The Oneida YMCA is located at 701 Seneca Street, Oneida.