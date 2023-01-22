The Photo Shoppe in Rome to close: What's the picture for loyal customers

ROME, NY (WKTV) - After more than three decades rolling with the changes in the photography industry, the owners of The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery, will evolve once again. This time, they are evolving into retirement.
They started in a small storefront, which was actually a tiny office on Chestnut Street in Rome back in 1992.
“We started in September of 1992… in just a small space,” partner owner of The Photo Shoppe Alan Ringlund said. “People weren’t sure if we were even going to make it a year.”
At that point, photos were developed, not printed and it was an entirely different business.
Alan and Maria Ringlund weathered the base closure economy, the changes from print photography to digital photography, and an evolution into creating a space for artists to share their work.
“Time was changing even more with the digital cameras coming into play,” Alan said. “So we went into custom framing. Then digital went into full force where the photo finishing was starting to lag.”
Fast forward to the age of digital photography and there is still a need for their services.
“People will come in all wide-eyed saying, ‘I have 1,000 pictures on my phone! What do I do?’” Alan said. “We have always been able to retrieve what they need and to make prints for them.”
Three locations later, for a total of four over the course of the three decades in business, the Photo Shoppe added Fusion Art Gallery, which provided local artisans and artists a place to display and sell their work.
“We have always been willing to change and willing to grow,” they said. “When we took this last space here, we really changed the business mission.”
“When this space became available, we really knew the writing was on the wall as far as retail one-hour photography and we changed the business mission, accepted artists in residence and created a system that would allow them to charge a reasonable price for their work and allow us to make a little too,” Alan said.
The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery will close on March 31, 2023. The owners have found a new owner to carry out her own mission, but to also allow the artisans who sell their wares in the gallery to continue to do do so.
Thrown Pottery Studio will open in the same location on Turin Road, likely in April of 2023.
“She is going to be doing pottery classes,” Maria said. “But she will also get other artists to teach classes and she will keep the artisans so there will still be nice jewelry, alpaca socks and so much more.”
As far as retiring, while they won’t be physically at their storefront, the Ringlunds will still be in the picture when it comes to their loyal customer base’s photography needs.
“There might be a few things I can do on the side,” Maria said. “I would like to get into the photo books more, I can do cards for people, small things, restoration work, business portraits for bigger companies and so on.”
The Photo Shoppe’s custom framing business is also being passed off into good hands in the best interest of their customers.
“Our custom framing, which is a huge thing we do, we are giving that over to the Copper Easel in Rome,” Maria said. “Adam is going to take on our custom framing customers.”
The Copper Easel is located on West Dominick Street in Rome next to the Capitol Theatre.
Alan said he and Maria will enjoy the time off and the break, but also said Maria will not stop her creative work for her customers. Both added that the timing is right to make this move right now.
“Like so much of the 30 years that we have been in business, and in our existence, there have been changes in technology, changes economically, locally, nationally. Our timing has always been good. I’m not sure if it’s us, or luck,” Alan said.