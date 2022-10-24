The Player’s of Utica, hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. – The Player’s of Utica are hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday.
The celebration will include an unveiling of Utica Monday Nite’s 25th anniversary mural, “A Tribute to Downtown Utica Theatres Past and Present,” a look at the full line up of the 2022-23 season of productions, a tour of the theatre, a meet and greet with Maria Vallese, the mural artist of Retro Sorrento and there will be refreshments available as well.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Players of Utica location, 1108 State Street.