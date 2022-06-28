The Pride of Westmoreland Marching Band is heading to D.C.

WESTMORELAND, NY – A local high school marching band will be in the national spotlight this coming 4th of July.
The Pride of Westmoreland Marching Band is headed to Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Independence Day Parade.
They received a letter notifying them that they had been selected 2 years ago, but because of Covid the parade has been canceled for the past few years and the band was unable to participate.
Now 59 students and their instruments, will finally get the chance to march along Constitution Avenue in front of thousands of spectators. The band is currently in training for the nearly one mile march to make sure they’re ready, and that includes, says Westmoreland marching band director Kristyn Cutler, staying hydrated.
"They have been told since last week to cut down on their energy drinks and their coffee intake, and to drink lots of water and eat real healthy this week. The humidity and the heat down in D.C. can be a little overbearing. We want to make sure that the students are taking care of themselves physically, so they can be at their best down there."
The Pride of Westmorland heads to D.C. bright and early Sunday morning, and plan on enjoying every moment that they are there.