The Root Farm in Sauquoit hosting fundraiser with big prizes

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Root Farm in Sauquoit is hosting a fundraiser with a chance for you to win multiple prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl.
You can buy your tickets on the Root Farms website and be entered to win these prizes:
•Two tickets to The Super Bowl LVII
•Two tickets to the PGA Phoenix Open
•A $1,000 gift card toward travel and accommodations
There are only 2,500 tickets available and you must be 18 or older to win. Donations will go to the Root Farm which relies on donations to support its programs and helps them to provide learning experiences. If you don't want to buy tickets you can also visit their home page to make a donation.