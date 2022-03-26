The sound of music returns to the Mohawk Valley

WESTMORELAND, NY - it's been some time since the hills, let alone area schools, have been alive with the sound of music, but Saturday that all changed.
Westmoreland Central School hosted the first area All-State Music Festival since Covid shut everything down over 2 years ago. Approximately 200 of the best local student musicians from Oneida, Herkimer, and Oswego counties were chosen to take part in the event.
As part of the festival, student musicians participated in one of four ensembles: string orchestra, concert band, mixed choir, and treble choir.
The students met for the first time Friday to begin rehearsing for the concert.
"It is phenomenal to be back and to have our students, and even our teachers back in the same area,” said Kristyn Cutler, one of the festival’s co-chairs. “To be able to collaborate together, and then have the students perform together. There isn't a music teacher in the world who didn't try every effort to make it work on Zoom, but nothing can even come close to comparing to making live music with somebody sitting next to you doing the same thing".
This was the first time Westmoreland hosted the All-State Music Festival.
In all, approximately 25 school districts participated in the event.