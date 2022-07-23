 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The third time is the charm for CNY Irish Festival

  • 0

DEANSBORO, NY - Irish eyes were smiling in Central New York this weekend.

It took a few years, but the first ever CNY Irish festival finally took place at MKJ farms in Deansboro. There was plenty of Irish music, food, and games for all to enjoy.

Following the completion of the Erie Canal, many of the Irishmen who worked on the canal, settled in the area with their families because it reminded them of home.

CNY Irish Festival

"Actually this looks like Ireland,” says Kathy Stockbridge, one of the board members for the festival. “We've been over that way and the Mohawk Valley region and the Adirondacks are very similar to the Wicklow County".

Organizers say plans are already in the works for next year's festival, and they hope to make it an even bigger and better one.

Recommended for you