The UCB will be presenting a 400 pound pet food donation to the Anita's Stevens Swans Humane Society

UTICA, N.Y. -- Members of the Utica Council of the Blind (UCB) will be presenting a pet food donation of almost 400 pounds to the Anita's Stevens Swans Humane Society, on Friday.
UCB members have been collecting their donations at The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) for a few months.
“With the rising costs of overall day-to-day living expenses, it is creating more of a hardship for people with pets,” said UCB President Carl Gage. “I brought this idea to our members, and we put a plan of action together with the assistance of CABVI staff. I am very pleased with everyone’s participation for this great cause.”
The exchange will take place on Friday at 11 a.m.