The Utica Zoo Held Its First Of Two Free Admission Nights

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo was open for free admission to all on Monday night from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
July 31st marked the first of two free admission nights, as the other night is scheduled for Monday, August 28 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. as well.
There were many activities including educational zookeeper talks, animal demonstrations and local organization booths.
"Free Admission Nights are a prime opportunity to enjoy everything the Utica Zoo has to offer without the expense of admission costs," Utica Zoo Director of Communications and Engagement Allie Snyder said. "This also allows us to tell our Zoo story to more people and get out a more meaningful conservation message to our community."
To accommodate the high numbers of attendees, overflow parking was available at MVCC's Payne Hall and the Parkway Rec Center. Shuttles operated continuously to ensure everyone got to the Zoo, no matter where they had to park.
According to Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath, one of the goals of the free admission nights is to get families and friends together without them having to worry about spending money.
"I want children of any family and every family to come and enjoy the night with the adults in their life and not have to know it was a free night," Heath said. "There's nothing about this night that children even have to know that it's different than any other family coming to the Zoo."
For more information about the Utica Zoo's Free Admission Night, click here.
"PLEASE NOTE: the ONLY part of FREE NIGHT that is FREE is ADMISSION! Gift shop purchases, food purchases, etc. are charged as normal," according to the event page.