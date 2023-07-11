'The Voice of the Mohawk Valley' Passes Away at 88

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A longtime local radio broadcaster known as The Voice of the Mohawk Valley passed away Sunday at the age of 88.
Chris Miller served in the Army, and after serving, he started an over 40-year career in broadcasting.
A majority of his career was spent working at WLFH—Miller in the Morning—in Little Falls. His career concluded at 97.5 WHMV in Mohawk, retiring at the age of 84.
Many may remember his performances at shows for Little Falls Rotary, Salisbury Center Grange, the Violet Festival and Doo Dah Parades.
Family and friends will remember Miller for his sharp wit sense of humor, love for music and love for sports.
There are no calling hours, but a funeral for family and friends will be held on July 31 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Falls.