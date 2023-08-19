NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- Harley Davidson on Commercial Drive held its third annual G-O NICU Ride.
Starting at 9 a.m. this morning was an expected 4-hour long bike ride around the area.
With just about 40 riders, a raffle involving tons of prizes, a food truck, and plenty of motorcycle eye-candy, this ride was a lot of fun... And it's all thanks to four-year-old Grayson or "G-O" as he's called for the event.
Grayson's mom, Shian, Founder of the NICU Ride, says this is all because Grayson was born six weeks early and the NICU staff were so good to her.
"The staff was amazing- they were great," Shian said. "We just wanted to show our appreciation to them so every year we do this ride we try to make some extra money for them that they can use towards whatever they need."
The ride ended around 3 p.m. If you missed out and you've got a motorcycle to tag along, then keep an eye out next year.